Heatwave to hit Denmark this week

Temperatures will peak in high 20s on Tuesday

The Danes can look forward to another week of warm Indian summer (photo: iStock)
September 11th, 2016 7:51 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Denmark is set for the warmest September in 10 years as high pressure from the south and south-east continues to bring warmer and drier conditions than usual.

A heatwave will hit the country on Monday, when temperatures are expected to rise to 20-25 degrees, and on Tuesday, they may peak at 29 degrees in some regions.

The sunny, warm weather with only mild winds and temperatures near 25 degrees will last until Thursday.



On Friday, conditions will worsen a bit as some rain showers are forecasted and the maximum temperatures will drop down to 23 degrees during the day and 18 degrees during the night.

The hottest September in Denmark was recorded in 1999 and 2006, when average temperatures reached 16.2 degrees in both months, while the typical average is 12.7 degrees.

