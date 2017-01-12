Helsingør Municipality sets up bizarre competition to reduce the number of sick people claimants

In a bid to reduce the number of people taking sick leave and going on benefits, Helsingør Municipality sent a rather bizarre email to all its caseworkers.

The email, which was sent three weeks ago, informed the caseworkers that if they were able to reduce the number of their sickness benefit cases, they would get an ice-cream as a reward.

Unsurprisingly, the caseworkers were left quite riled by the mail.

Reduce the number of sick people to win an ice bar

DR, which gained access to the mail, reports that the caseworkers were challenged to reduce the number of sickness benefit cases from 563 to 530 and the number of JAF (job clarification program) cases from 204 to 195, in order to get their free ice-cream.

For every case completed, employees had to put a ball in a bucket.

The mail further stated that the municipality would provide ice-creams until the end of July 4 should they hit the targets. It ended with a note saying: “Let the competition begin”.

Competition criticised for its lack of respect

TV2 spoke to one of the social workers at the municipality, Isabella Rasmussen, who revealed the competition led to people being seen as products not people. She does not expect to return to the municipality after the summer break.

Rasmus Hangaard Balslev, a high-ranking official at the Dansk Socialrådgiverforening social services association, was also critical.

“They may present this competition in a humorous way, but ultimately it is a lack of respect for sick citizens and also the social workers’ professionalism – a reputation they have built up over many years,” he said.

He does not believe such competitions will ever motivate social workers.

“Social workers are doing well enough already and do as well as they can. It does not get anyone to run faster because an ice-cream is waiting at the end,” he said.

“Competition should have started at all”

Once the media got involved in the case, the municipality ceased the competition.

Kristjan Gundsø Jensen, a high-ranking official at Helsingør Municipality, regrets the competition was not stopped earlier.

“I would like to say that it was a clear mistake. We should never have talked about this as a competition, as it is serious work that we do,” he told TV2.