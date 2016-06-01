Here is the team: New Danish government reveals its ministers

Fresh off sealing an agreement with Radikale, SF and Enhedslisten regarding a new government, Mette Frederiksen and Socialdemokratiet have revealed their new ministerial team this morning.

It was a given that Frederiksen herself would assume the PM reins, but the rest of the ministerial positions were up for grabs until a few minutes ago.

Echoes of Thorning-Schmidt

Among the most prominent appointments are several who held ministerial positions in the Helle Thorning-Schmidt administration: Nicolai Wammen as finance minister, Jeppe Kofod as foreign minister, Nick Hækkerup as justice minister and Astrid Krag as social and interior affairs minister.

An interesting point being highlighted by the Danish press is that just seven of the 20 ministers are women.

See the entire team below: