FC Porto might have seen off AS Roma in their final round of qualifying for the Champions League, but they couldn’t shake off FC Copenhagen in their opening group game last night in Portugal.

An Andreas Cornelius header after 55 minutes earned the Danish side a 1-1 draw, although they were made to hang on after Jan Gregus picked up a second yellow card with 14 minutes of conventional time remaining.

Unbeaten run continues

Porto had gone ahead through Otavio after 13 minutes. But the ten men, who are now unbeaten in their last 15 – including seven games in the CL – were not to be denied.