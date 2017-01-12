 High-level US ministerial visit to Greenland – The Post

High-level US ministerial visit to Greenland

Next week Greenland will play host to the US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
May 2nd, 2019 3:52 pm| by Stephen Gadd

As part of a trip starting on May 6 that includes Rovaniemi (Finland), Berlin and London, US Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo will be travelling to Greenland.

On May 9 he is scheduled to meet Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen in Nuuk.

Denmark and Greenland’s foreign ministers, Anders Samuelsen and Ane Lone Bagger, will also participate in the meeting.

Shared Arctic priorities
According to a State Department press release, the trio are expected to discuss shared priorities in the Arctic, and Pompeo will bring up opportunities for expanded US engagement with Greenland.

Later, Pompeo will visit Kangerlussuaq to meet members of the New York Air National Guard, which provides support for Arctic research.

Pompeo will be the fourth US secretary of state to visit Greenland following Colin Powell, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

Related News



Latest News

National
Facebook urges caution as Danish election looms
International
Danish Crime Round-up: Evidence piling up against Doctor Daterape
International
High-level US ministerial visit to Greenland
Activities
Coming up Soon: Comedy, cocktails, Cuban rhythms and claimants to the Iron Throne

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved