High-level US ministerial visit to Greenland

As part of a trip starting on May 6 that includes Rovaniemi (Finland), Berlin and London, US Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo will be travelling to Greenland.

On May 9 he is scheduled to meet Greenlandic Premier Kim Kielsen in Nuuk.

Denmark and Greenland’s foreign ministers, Anders Samuelsen and Ane Lone Bagger, will also participate in the meeting.

Shared Arctic priorities

According to a State Department press release, the trio are expected to discuss shared priorities in the Arctic, and Pompeo will bring up opportunities for expanded US engagement with Greenland.

Later, Pompeo will visit Kangerlussuaq to meet members of the New York Air National Guard, which provides support for Arctic research.

Pompeo will be the fourth US secretary of state to visit Greenland following Colin Powell, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.