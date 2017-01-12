High-speed train to offer closer Copenhagen link to Stockholm and Hamburg

The Greater Copenhagen initiative is looking to implement high-speed trains to more closely link the region with Stockholm and Hamburg.

The Copenhagen mayor, Frank Jensen, hopes to offer the labour market an alternative mode of transportation to flying by 2035.

“In Denmark, the political decisions regarding high-speed trains over Zealand to Fehmarn have been made, and I know that the Swedish government can also see the potential in a high-speed train between Stockholm and Malmö,” said Jensen.

“With the Fehmarn connection, we can create a unique train link between Stockholm, Copenhagen and Hamburg that can bring Greater Copenhagen closer to all of Europe.”

Waiting on Sweden

Today it takes about 5 hours to take the train from Copenhagen to Stockholm, and 5.5 hours from the Danish capital to Hamburg. By 2035, Jensen hopes to have reduced those travel times to about 2.5-3 hours.

Jensen contends that the high-speed link, coupled with the Fehmarn connection – due to be completed in 2028 – could significantly improve mobility and the integration of the Greater Copenhagen labour market.

Both the Danish and German railway links are expected to be able to handle trains reaching speeds of up to 200-250 km/h by the time the Fehmarn link opens in 2028.

Taste for transport

The Swedish government is currently in talks about doing the same on their rail lines and, pending approval, it could be ready by 2035.

The news comes days after it was revealed that a proposal for an Øresund Metro by 2035 was in the works. It could potentially halve the travel time from Copenhagen to Malmö.

Transport is a popular topic in political spheres following the opening of the City Ring Metro in late September. In its first month of operation, the new M3 line has seen 4.1 million passengers hop on for a ride.