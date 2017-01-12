 High-speed train to offer closer Copenhagen link to Stockholm and Hamburg – The Post

High-speed train to offer closer Copenhagen link to Stockholm and Hamburg

Greater Copenhagen aims to increase mobility and integration of labour market 

CPH-Stockholm in 2.5 hours? (photo: Jorges)
November 18th, 2019 11:10 am| by Christian W

The Greater Copenhagen initiative is looking to implement high-speed trains to more closely link the region with Stockholm and Hamburg.

The Copenhagen mayor, Frank Jensen, hopes to offer the labour market an alternative mode of transportation to flying by 2035.

“In Denmark, the political decisions regarding high-speed trains over Zealand to Fehmarn have been made, and I know that the Swedish government can also see the potential in a high-speed train between Stockholm and Malmö,” said Jensen.

“With the Fehmarn connection, we can create a unique train link between Stockholm, Copenhagen and Hamburg that can bring Greater Copenhagen closer to all of Europe.”

READ ALSO: Proposal for new ‘Øresund Metro’ to cut travel time to Sweden in half

Waiting on Sweden
Today it takes about 5 hours to take the train from Copenhagen to Stockholm, and 5.5 hours from the Danish capital to Hamburg. By 2035, Jensen hopes to have reduced those travel times to about 2.5-3 hours.

Jensen contends that the high-speed link, coupled with the Fehmarn connection – due to be completed in 2028 – could significantly improve mobility and the integration of the Greater Copenhagen labour market.

Both the Danish and German railway links are expected to be able to handle trains reaching speeds of up to 200-250 km/h by the time the Fehmarn link opens in 2028.

READ ALSO: Millions use new City Ring Metro in inaugural month

Taste for transport 
The Swedish government is currently in talks about doing the same on their rail lines and, pending approval, it could be ready by 2035.

The news comes days after it was revealed that a proposal for an Øresund Metro by 2035 was in the works. It could potentially halve the travel time from Copenhagen to Malmö.

Transport is a popular topic in political spheres following the opening of the City Ring Metro in late September. In its first month of operation, the new M3 line has seen 4.1 million passengers hop on for a ride.

Related News



Latest News

International
International Round-Up: Faroe Islands to defy Danish PM’s wishes regarding Jerusalem
News
International experts: Danish research and innovation lacks strategic direction
International
High-speed train to offer closer Copenhagen link to Stockholm and Hamburg
National
Danish politician’s sister among victims in double-murder case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved