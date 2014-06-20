The Danish government yesterday presented a new energy-supply strategy aiming to reduce households’ utility expenses by 2,800 kroner per year and simultaneously save the state 5.9 billion kroner by 2025.

However, Dansk Fjernvarme (the district heating association) argues the changes will lead to a price increase of up to 4,800 kroner annually – especially for households that get energy from small power plants.

Over 200,000 households, particularly in the countryside, will be affected by the new policy that comes into force in 2019.