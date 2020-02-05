 Higher number of traffic fatalities in 2019 - The Post

Higher number of traffic fatalities in 2019

Government cracking down on speed daemons

Traffic fatalities went up in 2019 (photo: Pixabay)
February 5th, 2020 10:38 am| by Valmira Gjoni

Last year saw more road deaths in Denmark than in previous years.

According to figures from the road directorate, Vejdirektoratet, 205 Danes lost their lives in traffic during 2019.

The number is quite a bit higher than the national target of no more than 120 annual deaths.

The figure is also quite higher than in 2014-2018, where the number hovered around 180 deaths per year. In 2018, for instance, there were 171 road fatalities.

The 2019 figures showed that most fatal accidents involved people in private passenger cars and motorcycles, while half were solo or frontal crashes.

High speed is often a key element in the accidents.

READ ALSO: Danes sick of heavy traffic on their local streets

Jail for speed daemons
In response more fatalities, transport minister Benny Engelbrecht is keen to crack down on people driving significantly above the speed limit.

To this end, the government wants to jail drivers for 20 days and strip them of their driver licence for three years in cases where speeds exceed 200 km/h.

The same punishment will be enforced when speed limits are exceeded by 100 km/h in urban areas or by 160 km/h on rural roads.

