 Historic case: Dane charged with hundreds of instances of child abuse – The Post

Historic case: Dane charged with hundreds of instances of child abuse

Brøndby man ordered and paid for the live streaming of 346 instances of child abuse on the internet

Not the first case (photo: iStock)
February 15th, 2017 4:36 pm| by Christian W
A 70-year-old man from Brøndby has been charged with ordering and paying for the abuse of hundreds of children online.

According to the prosecutor, the man ordered and paid for the live streaming of 346 instances of children being abused on the internet.



“This is a terrible case – the like of which we have not seen in Denmark before,” said Helene Brædder, the state prosecutor.

“It’s only been possible to try the case based on close and long-term co-operation between the police and the prosecutor’s office, with great help provided by the National Cyber Crime Centre.”

READ MORE: Government wants tougher punishments for those who sexually abuse children

Not the first
The man has been held in remand since February last year and his trial will finally start in a court in Glostrup on February 28, with a verdict expected sometime in June.

In October, a man was arrested on charges of ordering and paying for the filmed sexual abuse of children in the Philippines, and in 2014, another man became the first to be convicted of ordering and paying for online sexual abuse.

The man – who paid around 150 kroner to watch children aged 6-12 being abused online – was given a sentence of 3.5 years in prison.

