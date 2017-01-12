Historic moment: Zealand overtakes Jutland in population

According to new figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik, Zealand has a higher population than Jutland for the first time ever.

The stats reveal that there are 2,646,379 people living in Zealand, compared to 2,642,180 in Jutland.

Population growth has taken off on Zealand over the past decade, where it has increased by about 190,000 people, which is over twice the uptick seen in Jutland.

Jutland looks east

Copenhagen Municipality in particular has contributed to the gain, shooting up by over 106,000 during that time, but some of the surrounding municipalities have also contributed – Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Tårnby and Dragør together have grown by over 17 percent.

Jacob Hangaard, a consultant from the national construction association Dansk Byggeri, contends that east and north Zealand have also seen gains, while Jutland has relied on a single area for its increase.

“In Jutland, population growth is almost completely down to development in east Jutland, where cities such as Randers, Aarhus, Silkeborg, Skanderborg and Horsens have been growing,” said Hangaard.