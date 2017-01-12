 Historic moment: Zealand overtakes Jutland in population – The Post

Historic moment: Zealand overtakes Jutland in population

Copenhagen in particular has helped drive the island’s growth

Dragør is just one municipality in the Copenhagen region to see a population rise (photo: Pixabay)
November 11th, 2019 11:13 am| by Christian W

According to new figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik, Zealand has a higher population than Jutland for the first time ever.

The stats reveal that there are 2,646,379 people living in Zealand, compared to 2,642,180 in Jutland.

Population growth has taken off on Zealand over the past decade, where it has increased by about 190,000 people, which is over twice the uptick seen in Jutland.

READ ALSO: Vejle displaces Esbjerg as Denmark’s fifth biggest city

Jutland looks east
Copenhagen Municipality in particular has contributed to the gain, shooting up by over 106,000 during that time, but some of the surrounding municipalities have also contributed – Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Tårnby and Dragør together have grown by over 17 percent.

Jacob Hangaard, a consultant from the national construction association Dansk Byggeri, contends that east and north Zealand have also seen gains, while Jutland has relied on a single area for its increase.

“In Jutland, population growth is almost completely down to development in east Jutland, where cities such as Randers, Aarhus, Silkeborg, Skanderborg and Horsens have been growing,” said Hangaard.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Review: Breathtakingly embodying the beauty of ballet
National
Historic moment: Zealand overtakes Jutland in population
National
Anti-Semite vandals rewind the clock to 1938 to mark Nazi operation against Jewish communities
National
News in Digest: Leftfield or firm foot forward?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved