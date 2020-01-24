Historic verdict: Danish gang declared illegal

In a landmark ruling today, Copenhagen City Court has declared that the Nørrebro gang Loyal To Familia (LTF) is an association and therefore can be dissolved.

It is the first time that a Danish court has had to rule whether to dissolve an association using the law.

LTF lawyer Michael Eriksen immediately appealed the verdict to the Eastern High Court, while chief prosecutor Ida Sørensen was elated.

“It’s a fundamental and historic verdict in the fight against criminal gangs and organised crime,” said Sørensen.

Case consequence

The ban means that it’s illegal to wear LTF badges or other modes of identification in the public space.

The case has ramifications for a number of cases and is expected to eventually be tried at the Supreme Court.

The case against LTF kicked off in earnest in September 2018 when the case was lodged in the courts, and an administrative order issued by the government banned the gang in the meantime.

Violence in the streets

In 2017, LTF was engaged in a violent conflict that led to deadly shootings in Copenhagen and Aarhus, prompting the justice minister at the time, Søren Pape Poulsen, to state that he wanted to ban the gang.

That led to LTF boss Shuaib Khan being kicked out of Denmark in 2018.

The gang had 240 members at one point, although the latest figures indicate that it now has 79 members.