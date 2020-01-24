 Historic verdict: Danish gang declared illegal - The Post

Historic verdict: Danish gang declared illegal

Copenhagen City Court finds Loyal To Familia an affiliation and dissolves it

LTF … an affiliation non grata (photo: Pixabay)
January 24th, 2020 2:05 pm| by Christian W

In a landmark ruling today, Copenhagen City Court has declared that the Nørrebro gang Loyal To Familia (LTF) is an association and therefore can be dissolved.

It is the first time that a Danish court has had to rule whether to dissolve an association using the law.

LTF lawyer Michael Eriksen immediately appealed the verdict to the Eastern High Court, while chief prosecutor Ida Sørensen was elated.

“It’s a fundamental and historic verdict in the fight against criminal gangs and organised crime,” said Sørensen.

READ ALSO: Gang boss to be extradited, Supreme Court rules

Case consequence
The ban means that it’s illegal to wear LTF badges or other modes of identification in the public space.

The case has ramifications for a number of cases and is expected to eventually be tried at the Supreme Court.

The case against LTF kicked off in earnest in September 2018 when the case was lodged in the courts, and an administrative order issued by the government banned the gang in the meantime.

READ ALSO: Danish government to go to court to ban criminal gang

Violence in the streets
In 2017, LTF was engaged in a violent conflict that led to deadly shootings in Copenhagen and Aarhus, prompting the justice minister at the time, Søren Pape Poulsen, to state that he wanted to ban the gang.

That led to LTF boss Shuaib Khan being kicked out of Denmark in 2018.

The gang had 240 members at one point, although the latest figures indicate that it now has 79 members.

Related News



Latest News

National
Historic verdict: Danish gang declared illegal
News
Science Round-Up: Danes consuming more salty food
Local
New Copenhagen Metro line opening in two months
News
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: Turn and face the strange, Caroline, and thanks for the memories!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved