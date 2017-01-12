 Historical ‘experiment’ involving Greenlandic children triggers official enquiry – The Post

Historical ‘experiment’ involving Greenlandic children triggers official enquiry

Back in the 1950s a group of children from Greenland were separated from their parents and moved to Denmark

Nowadays, there is much more sensitivity when it comes to respecting indiginous cultures (photo: Kim Hansen)
April 11th, 2019 11:16 am| by Stephen Gadd

It probably seemed a good idea back in 1951: take a group of 22 children aged 5-8 from Greenland, put them on a ship to Denmark, force them to learn Danish and turn them into role models for a new bilingual school system.

However, like a number of similar social experiments of this kind in places such as Australia and the United States, the well-intentioned move had negative consequences for the children involved.

The children and social minister, Mai Mercado, has just announced that the government is going to open an official enquiry into what went on.

Road to hell paved with good intentions
“Even though there were good intentions behind the idea, there’s no doubt that what happened has had extremely negative consequences for a number of the children,” said Mercado.

After a year in Denmark, the children were returned to Greenland and most of them ended up in children’s homes where they were only allowed visits from their families on Sundays, reports DR Nyheder.

“This has scarred us for life. Everything was taken away from us: families, language, country, home and siblings – everything,” said Helene Thiesen, one of the 22.

Stopping short of an apology
The children have requested an official apology, but that looks unlikely. Up until now, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has refused their request.

“It’s not about apportioning blame, but about all of us learning from our common history so that we can face the future together,” said Mercado.

However, the Red Cross and the child protection organisation Red Barnet have apologised for their part in the project.

Related News



Latest News

National
Facebook ejects Danish right-wing news outlet: not once but twice!
International
Historical ‘experiment’ involving Greenlandic children triggers official enquiry
Business
Domino’s is back: Bigger and bolder, but can the Danish people forgive?
National
Danish News Round-up: Emergency services boss warns of fire fighter manpower shortages

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved