Hjulmand is our man: Former FCN coach to take over Denmark reins after Euro 2020

The DBU football association has today announced that Kasper Hjulmand will take over as head coach of the national football team next summer following the end of Euro 2020.

Hjulmand will be joined by Morten Wieghorst who will take on the role of assistant coach – a reversal of roles compared to a few years ago at FC Nordsjælland,

It was after Hjulmand replaced Wieghorst that he guided FCN to the Superliga title in 2012.

The new wheelman

The 47-year-old Hjulmand had been available since leaving FCN in March this year by mutual consent.

The incoming boss is quoted in a tweet from the DBU as saying: “It is a huge honour, and I’m delighted.”

Hjulmand has managed for over 10 years – a period which has included spells in charge at Lyngby, Nordsjælland and Mainz 05. Well respected in the game, this is however quite a step-up for the Dane.

Out with the old …

The announcement today is somewhat of a surprise as current manager Åge Hareide and his assistant, Danish legend Jon Dahl Tomasson, have posted some impressive stats with the national side, going 28 consecutive matches without a defeat in 90 minutes.

The pair are reported to be somewhat unhappy with the timing of the announcement, and it is understandable how they may feel the move is undermining – Tomasson may well have had an eye on the position himself.

Hareide, who is Norwegian, had a contract that was due to expire on 12 July 2020.

En route to Paris

The Danes, who hammered Georgia 5-1 on Monday night after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ireland last week, are currently sitting in second place in group D of qualifying.

With several games remaining their final fixture is a tricky away game to Ireland – one that they may need to win to secure qualification.