Holocaust stumbling stones coming to Copenhagen

Since 1992, the German artist Gunter Demnig has been travelling around Europe laying down memorial stumbling stones in front of the homes where Jews were picked up by the Nazis and deported to concentration camps during WWII.

Demnig’s initiative has already seen close to 75,000 stumbling stones laid across 24 countries, and now Denmark will be added to that list, as 12 stones are being laid in Copenhagen this week as a reminder of those who died in the Holocaust.

The stumbling stones are granite cobblestones with an attached copper plate engraved with the name and birth date of the victim, date of transportation to the concentration camp and eventual fate (including the date of death).

During WWII, 480 Danish Jews were arrested and deported to the Theresienstadt concentration camp by the Nazis, and 52 ended up dying there. A considerable number of stateless Jews were also deported from Denmark between 1940 and 1943.

Demnig himself will be in the Danish capital this week to place the stones at locations such as Krystalgade, Bredgade, Sølvgade, Ravnsborg Tværgade, Prinsessegade, Rantzausgade, Carl Plougs Vej, Nørregade and Borgmestervangen.

The public can visit snublesten.org and volunteer to sponsor one of the stones, which costs about 900 kroner to make and lay down on the pavement. The website also includes information about the victims.

Further information about the initiative in English can be read here.