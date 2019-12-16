Hoops Alert! FC Copenhagen draw Celtic

It wasn’t looking overly positive for FC Copenhagen last Thursday night when the final whistle blew on a disappointing 0-1 loss to Malmö in the Europa League.

But Dynamo Kiev somehow failed to beat Lugano, so the Lions ended up finishing second in Group B and progressing to the knock-out stage.

Today, FCK got their reward, a tantalising matchup in the last 32 against Scottish giants Celtic.

FC Copenhagen have fond memories playing against Celtic, particularly beating them 3-1 at home in Parken in the Champions League back in 2006 (see highlights in the video below).

The first leg of the game will take place at in Copenhagen at Telia Parken Stadium on February 20, while FCK will head to Celtic Park for the second leg a week later.