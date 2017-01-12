Hooray, it’s Culture Night in Copenhagen again!

You like flower-power and enjoy dancing to trippy Danish schlager music from the 1960s? Have you always dreamed about painting a croquis of a live model in a cosy atmosphere? And would you care to join a silence workshop teaching you to meditate like a Quaker?

Well, lucky you then! All of your wildest dreams are about to come true tonight during Culture Night in Copenhagen!

250 events to kick off autumn break

Every year Denmark’s capital city invites everyone to experience hundreds of cultural highlights over just one night in order to kick off the autumn school break appropriately.

Over the course of over 25 years, the festive evening of Culture Night has evolved into becoming one of Copenhagen’s biggest annual one-day events, where the city’s entire cultural life works together to create joy and inspiration for both children and adults.

More than 250 museums, theatres, libraries, churches, ministries and parks throughout the city welcome the public on this special occasion. By presenting hundreds of exciting events, Copenhagen has already demonstrated how versatile it is in terms of embracing the many-sided aspects of its cultural life.

How to get in

Whether you wish to experience the Supreme Court, Parliament or simply take a stroll along the streets – one thing is for sure: Culture Night is simply beautiful!

And it is easy to access too! Free entrance to all events is provided by the culture pass, which costs 95 kroner and can be purchased here, in 7-Eleven stores or in libraries and museums in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg. Under-12s are free.

The pass also includes free transportation on trains, S-trains, buses and the Metro within the city area’s zones 1-99 between 17:00 and 05:00.