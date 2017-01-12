 Hot stuff! Earliest summer day in over 50 years? – The Post

Hot stuff! Earliest summer day in over 50 years?

Temps could swing up to 25

Enjoy it while you can (photo: Pixabay)
April 19th, 2018 8:39 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

April’s been one hell of a rollercoaster ride so far in Denmark.

From minus temperatures one day, to plus 15 the next, you never really know what to expect this year. That’s no different today.

With temperatures expected to possibly soar up to 25 degrees in some parts of the country today, the Danes could very well see the earliest summer day in over half a century, when temps exceeded 25 on 17 April 1964.

READ MORE: Dreaded birch pollen season begins with promise it will be bad if the weather remains warm

Cooler weekend
The biggest chance of this occurring is in south Jutland, near the Danish-German border, while the rest of the country will likely see temperatures of around 20 degrees.

Really, it’s all about taking advantage of the warm weather over the next couple of days. Because nothing lasts forever – especially decent weather in Denmark!

According to the national weather forecaster DMI, temperatures are set to drop steeply at the weekend to around 15 degrees again, while temperatures may fall to as low as 10 early next week.

Moreover, the dreaded allergy season kicked off for most sufferers yesterday as well, with the birch pollen count rocketing up to 138 particles per cubic metre in Copenhagen.

Related News



Latest News

EU
Denmark has lowest share of self-employed in EU
National
Hot stuff! Earliest summer day in over 50 years?
National
Dreaded birch pollen season begins with promise it will be bad if the weather remains warm
Business
Nykredit and Sydbank take savaging in Spanish court over “irregular and dishonest” conduct

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved