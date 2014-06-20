Can you imagine Frank Underwood strutting about Christiansborg, pulling strings and weaseling his way to the political zenith in Denmark? Well, here’s a taster introducing ‘House of Denmark’.

The massive Netflix hit ‘House of Cards’ has dazzled viewers across the world, and two Danes have produced their very own opening credits sequence to the TV series as if it took place in the halls of the Danish Parliament and the hidden sordid nooks of Copenhagen.

“The video is a result of our love of the series,” Christian Heldbo Weinberg, who made the film with Julius Varlid Bech, told AOK.dk.