How the summer of 2018 helped Tivoli and co hit new heights

The themeparks reigned supreme in 2018 thanks to one of the best summers in living memory, reports VisitDenmark.

A record 26.5 million visits were paid to Denmark’s 50 most popular cultural attractions and, while the nation’s indoor venues didn’t see a noticeable decline in visitors, the top ten themeparks accounted for 75 percent of the total growth.

Overall the 50 most popular cultural attractions received 849,000 more visitors – a 3.3 percent rise.

Tivoli top again

With 4,854,000 visitors and growth of 11 percent, Tivoli again topped the list of the most popular attractions, drawing twice as many as its rival Bakken, the world’s oldest themepark still in operation.

Completing the top ten were Legoland in Billund, Copenhagen Zoo, Copenhagen Botanical Gardens, Djurs Sommerland in east Jutland, Louisiana art museum in north Zealand, the Round Tower in Copenhagen, Aquadome in Billund and Tivoli Friheden, which has overtaken Den Gamle By as the most popular attraction in Aarhus.

Overall, themeparks filled five of the top ten places, six were in Zealand, and four in Jutland.

On the charge are the bunker museum Tirpitz in west Jutland (up 42 percent), the Museum at Koldinghus (up 28) in east Jutland and Knuthenborg Safari Park on Lolland (up 26), while among the new entrants in the top 50 were LEGO House, the Danish Castle Center, and the Universe.

“Common to the major attractions in the Top 10 is that they know that investing in new elements make them an attractive choice for both Danes and foreign tourists, and they have the resources to do so,” explained Janne Grønkjær Henriksen, the marketing director at VisitDenmark.

“It is crucial for success that as an attraction you understand how to develop and innovate your product and to target it to its audience, as the competition for the time and money of consumers is sharp, and new competitors are constantly coming.”