 Huawei employees expelled from Denmark – The Post

Huawei employees expelled from Denmark

A police inspection has led to four people being charged with contravening the Immigration Act and Employment Act

Huawei is just another communications innovator – if you believe the company (photo: Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media)
February 5th, 2019 3:18 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Police has confirmed that two people have been told to leave Denmark following a “routine inspection” at the controversial Chinese communications giant Huawei.

In all, four people have been charged with contravening the Immigration Act and Employment Act, but in two cases the authorities decided not to take the matter further, reports BT.

READ ALSO: Chinese telecoms giant tells politicians: you can trust us

Huawei has been in the news recently over fears that the company is linked to espionage and the Chinese intelligence services – a claim the company denies. Since 2014 it has had a contract with Danish telecoms company TDC to run, develop and maintain the company’s mobile network.

Purely random – honest
Although in 2018 the national cyber security organ, Center for Cybersikkerhed, pointed out that there could be potential problems with Huawei, a spokesperson from Copenhagen Police denied that there is any connection between this and the expulsions.

A number of politicians have voiced scepticism about Huawei.

“It would be odd if all manner of other countries have been wrong about Huawei, and it is only Denmark that is right that there are no problems,” said SF’s spokesperson for IT and technology, Lisbeth Bech Poulsen, said in January this year.

Related News



Latest News

National
Huawei employees expelled from Denmark
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Denmark’s best loved dirty old man gets a whopper of a pay check
International
Long-awaited conflict report: The US calls and Denmark comes running
National
Denmark’s dirt could hold key to climate change solution

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved