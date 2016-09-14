Contact us Advertise with us

Huge cancer summit coming to Copenhagen

Oncology experts will discuss the most effective cancer treatment solutions

The 2016 ESMO congress will take place at Bella Center in Copenhagen (photo: iStock) The 2016 ESMO congress will take place at Bella Center in Copenhagen (photo: iStock)
September 1st, 2016 4:58 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Leading international experts on cancer will meet in Copenhagen this October at one of the top summits on oncology research in an attempt to find the most effective treatments.

The European Society for Medical Oncology’s (ESMO) congress will take place at the Bella Center in Amager from October 7-11.

The conference will offer a top-level scientific and educational program and feature presentations of targeted therapies and immunotherapeutic approaches as well as joint symposia with representatives of all oncology specialties.

Some of the presentations will be streamed online, so it is possible to register for webcast access only.

The congress will also provide an opportunity to network with major pharmaceutical companies at the exhibition and Satellite Symposia.

