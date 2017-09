Numbers charged with driving under the influence has halved since 2007

The number of people being charged with drink driving has decreased significantly over the past decade, according to new figures from the state police, Rigspolitiet. In 2016, a total of 7,200 people were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol – way down from the 14,500 charged ten years ago in 2007.



“For a number of years, we have run campaigns about the hazards of drink driving, so we hope that it’s made an impact on the falling number of charges,” Knud Reinholdt, a spokesperson for the police in south Jutland, told DR Nyheder.

Fewer casualites

The lower number of people being charged with drink driving is also reflected in the number of people being killed in car accidents involving alcohol consumption.

Just a few years ago, there were over 100 people killed in drink driving accidents every year – a figure that has fallen to about 25-30.

Despite the positive trend, the police will continue to work towards reducing the numbers – via campaigns and drink driving checks.