Huge spike in trash at Copenhagen’s Lakes

The Lakes have always been a magnet for Copenhageners. From lounging about in the summer months, to chilly walks and feeding the birds during winter, it’s a hive of activity.

In recent years, the number of people spending time by the Lakes has nearly doubled from 6,400 to 12,033 per day from 2010 to 2014. As a result, the rubbish building up in and around the lakes has soared.