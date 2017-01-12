 Huge US summit coming to Copenhagen – The Post

Huge US summit coming to Copenhagen

Danish capital to be first city outside North America to host Academy of Management meeting

Chicago this year, Copenhagen in 2025 (photo: AOM)
August 20th, 2018 2:45 pm| by Christian W

Thousands of professors, researchers and students will descend upon Copenhagen in 2025 to take part in the massive annual meeting of the Academy of Management (AOM) association.

This will signal the first time the event has been held outside of North America since it started in 1936, and it could net Copenhagen a tasty turnover of 150 million kroner.

The conference will be held at Bella Center in Amager in co-operation with Wonderful Copenhagen and Copenhagen Business School (CBS) – which is a member of AOM and the official organiser of the event in Copenhagen.

“To get AOM to Copenhagen is recognition of how highly CBS is valued in the international research environment,” said CBS dean Per Holten-Andersen.

READ MORE: Copenhagen ranked among world’s most liveable cities

Chicago, Boston … and Copenhagen
AOM has about 20,000 members spread across 120 countries and the theme for the event will focus on research and education within management and organisations.

Atlanta hosted the event last year, while Chicago will play host this year, followed by Boston next year.

“We have been very impressed with Copenhagen from the beginning. The facilities and infrastructure are very convenient and it is a perfect metropolis, which offers everything within a short radius,” said AOM’s executive head, Nancy Urbanowicz.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Culture News in Brief: Singing for his supper at this weekend’s Vegetarian Festival
National
Danish wolves to be GPS tagged
Local
Huge US summit coming to Copenhagen
EU
Danish Data Protection Agency overwhelmed by GDPR cases

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved