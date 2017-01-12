Huge US summit coming to Copenhagen

Thousands of professors, researchers and students will descend upon Copenhagen in 2025 to take part in the massive annual meeting of the Academy of Management (AOM) association.

This will signal the first time the event has been held outside of North America since it started in 1936, and it could net Copenhagen a tasty turnover of 150 million kroner.

The conference will be held at Bella Center in Amager in co-operation with Wonderful Copenhagen and Copenhagen Business School (CBS) – which is a member of AOM and the official organiser of the event in Copenhagen.

“To get AOM to Copenhagen is recognition of how highly CBS is valued in the international research environment,” said CBS dean Per Holten-Andersen.

Chicago, Boston … and Copenhagen

AOM has about 20,000 members spread across 120 countries and the theme for the event will focus on research and education within management and organisations.

Atlanta hosted the event last year, while Chicago will play host this year, followed by Boston next year.

“We have been very impressed with Copenhagen from the beginning. The facilities and infrastructure are very convenient and it is a perfect metropolis, which offers everything within a short radius,” said AOM’s executive head, Nancy Urbanowicz.