 Hundreds protest over impending extradition of Latvian mother locked up in Denmark - The Post

Hundreds protest over impending extradition of Latvian mother locked up in Denmark

If found guilty of abducting her own child in South Africa, the country of her former husband, she could face 15 years in prison

Imprisonment in Latvia is far more preferable (photo: Flickr/Stefano Mazzone)
January 20th, 2020 10:17 am| by Roselyne Min

A Latvian citizen who is currently in custody in Denmark, accused of trying to abduct one of her two daughters from her home in South Africa where she lived with her father, has been pleading for the re-adjudication of her extradition case – but neither the Latvian nor the Danish authorities have shown any interest in her case.

On January 15 protests were held in both Latvia and Denmark in support of Misāne. Protesters claimed that Denmark has violated the European Convention that forbids the extradition of EU citizens for prosecution in third-world countries, calling on the Danish minister of justice to suspend Kristine’s extradition and asking for the case to be re-adjudicated.

Appeal delay
Denmark decided to extradite the Latvian woman in question, Kristīne Misāne, so she can be prosecuted in South Africa, because the Prosecutor General’s Office in Latvia refused to take on the case. In mid-November Misāne was told she must wait at least three or four months to get a decision on whether she will be allowed to appeal.

Misāne was arrested in Copenhagen on her way to Mozambique after being placed on Interpol’s wanted list.

Fled from domestic violence
Misāne moved to Mozambique, a country neighbouring South Africa, in 2003. Over a decade later she married a South African man and had two children, but the union soon soured. Things reached a head when she refused to lend him money, and Misāne claims her husband was abusive.

She sought legal protection from her husband in 2017, which was granted by a South African court. However, her husband ended up getting custody of one of their daughters, which her lawyers said “only demonstrates corruption and lawlessness in the Republic of South Africa”.

In 2018, following a violent incident in which she claims she was raped and her other daughter was also allegedly attacked, Misāne decided to seek refuge in Latvia and she took both of her children and fled.

15 times longer sentence in South Africa
If Misāne is found guilty of abduction in South Africa, she will face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

“The South African prison system is dominated by inhumane living conditions and regular human rights violations as confirmed by the statements of UN and the international Human Rights organisation  Amnesty International,” said Misāne.

In Latvia, as the Prosecutor General’s Office subordinate all the specified accusations, the likely sentence is less than one year.

READ ALSO: Danish parents forced to pay child support for abducted kids

But the length of sentence in Latvia is a problem, as it needs to be over a year to enable the Prosecutor General’s Office in Latvia to accept the European Arrest Warrant and take prosecute the citizen.

Related News



Latest News

National
Hundreds protest over impending extradition of Latvian mother locked up in Denmark
Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Expect the unexpected
CPH Post Voices
Mishra’s Mishmash: Social isolation and loneliness: major health issues for coming decade
Activities
On Screens: When’s it all white on the night, spiky reactions will get you noticed

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved