Ice and slippery roads throughout Denmark this morning

After another night with clear weather and widespread frost, roads, pavements, staircases and pretty much every highway and byway could be covered with a thin sheet of ice this morning.
The clear weather sent overnight temperatures plunging to – 8.1 degrees in some places.
Patchy frozen mist and refreezing melting snow will combine to make things even more treacherous.
Slippery again tonight
Once the sun comes up, today will be a very nice and sunny day, with temperatures reaching between 2 and 7 degrees in the afternoon.
However, the slippery roads will return again this evening when temperatures once again dip below freezing.