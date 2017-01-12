 Ice and slippery roads throughout Denmark this morning – The Post

Ice and slippery roads throughout Denmark this morning

Cold, clear and frosty night increasing the risk of you taking a tumble

Could be icy across Denmark this morning (photo: Mark Hard)
February 15th, 2017 7:38 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

After another night with clear weather and widespread frost, roads, pavements, staircases and pretty much every highway and byway could be covered with a thin sheet of ice this morning.

The clear weather sent overnight temperatures plunging to – 8.1 degrees in some places.



Patchy frozen mist and refreezing melting snow will combine to make things even more treacherous.

Slippery again tonight
Once the sun comes up, today will be a very nice and sunny day, with temperatures reaching between 2 and 7 degrees in the afternoon.

However, the slippery roads will return again this evening when temperatures once again dip below freezing.

Related News


Latest News

Arctic
Rash of drunk divers in Iceland blamed on Northern Lights
EU
Copenhagen wants Scania support in EMA push
National
Danish municipalities say that every other refugee is ready to work
Local
Øresund Bridge closed for traffic following accident

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved