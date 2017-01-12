 Ice storm threatening Denmark on Thursday – The Post

Ice storm threatening Denmark on Thursday

Commuters could face slippery roads tomorrow morning

This stuff is treacherous (photo: Famartin)
February 1st, 2017 6:00 pm| by Ray W
Tonight will see the last below-freezing temperatures until February 6, but it won’t be the end of the wintry weather this week.

A front carrying snow, rain and freezing rain will cross over Denmark from the west tomorrow morning and could cause slippery roads as commuters head out into the morning traffic



Freezing rain
The system is actually carrying warmer air, but it will flow above a colder system coming up from Germany and Poland, so there is a risk that any precipitation could fall in the form of extremely treacherous and slippery freezing rain.

A mixture of snow and rain is forecast in north and east Jutland tomorrow, but not in large quantities.

Ice storm threatening Denmark on Thursday
Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
