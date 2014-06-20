 Iconic hotel green-lit for St Patrick’s weekend – The Post

Iconic hotel green-lit for St Patrick’s weekend

Copenhagen skyscraper to glow green

Celebrating Ireland’s patron saint in style (photo: Radisson Blu Royal Hotel)
March 16th, 2017 3:38 pm| by Stephen Gadd
If you thought that St Patrick’s Day was just about green beer, parades, three-legged races, craic and Irish music, think again!

For the past eight years, Tourism Ireland has been celebrating landmark buildings round the world by turning them green. This year, it is the turn of the the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel here in Copenhagen.

What’s your favourite colour?
Brian Gleeson, who as his name suggests is originally from Ireland and who is general manager of the hotel, says that this is entirely appropriate.

“The architect and designer of our hotel was the late and great Arne Jacobsen, whose favourite colour was indeed a shade of green, so I am sure he would approve of this,” he said.

“This is just one of many things we will do in the future to raise a smile and of course, to have a little fun along the way.”

And as Kermit from the Muppets memorably sings: “Green’s the colour of spring, and green can be cool and friendly-like,” so what could be more appropriate for Paddy’s Day?

If the pictures are anything go by, you should be able to see the 70 metre-high hotel from afar, but if you’d like a closer look, it is situated on Hammerichsgade, almost opposite Copenhagen’s main railway station.



