Iconic music festival makes return in Denmark

Looking out across a wind-swept field in Ringe in Funen, you wouldn’t have thought the likes of David Bowie, Johnny Cash and Alice Cooper had ever been anywhere near the desolate area.

But you would be incorrect.

Until 15 years ago, big names came from near and far to perform at the Midtfyns Festival – in fact, in 1989 the festival had close to 65,000 paying guests and it was even bigger than the Roskilde Festival. Tracy Chapman’s concert that year still stands as one of the biggest concerts ever seen in Denmark.

But times changed and the festival that began in 1976 was cancelled shortly before the 2004 edition due to a lack of interest.

Starting from scratch

But this weekend, it made its triumphant return.

Granted, with the heydays far behind, there were no performers of yesteryear’s calibre, such as Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, James Brown and Miles Davis (check out a more comprehensive list below), but with just over 1,600 fans turning out, it was a start.

“It’s just as big as when it originally opened,” festival head Sune Vesterlund told DR Nyheder.

Despite the optimism, Vesterlund couldn’t say whether the festival would continue again next year.

The festival landscape has changed a lot since 2004, with Tinderbox leading the way in Funen with 45,000 fans last year and Roskilde number one nationally with 100,000 guests.

Check out Rage Against The Machine playing at the festival in 1994 in the video below.