Identifying the unknown soldiers

There are no quiet seasons in the world of Bob Cobley MBE, a former British Embassy trade attaché, who in his retirement is the Honorary Representative in Denmark for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Metaphorically, he works in an office bedecked by the skeletons of unknown servicemen who left families in the dark about how they met their fate.

Cobley works tirelessly to bring their loved ones closure by identifying the remains of graves that have been sitting unidentified since the first half of the 20th century.

One big graveyard

Cobley’s work is not just restricted to the cemeteries, as Danish waters and skies and latterly its territory saw plenty of action during the great wars of the 20th century, and the country is constantly delivering new remains to be studied.

Should humankind not discover new remains to identify, nature often plays a hand, as sand dunes shift and water levels fall to reveal fresh intrigue for Cobley to investigate – whether it is seamen who drowned in the Battle of Jutland or airmen who crash-landed in a Danish corn field.

Nobody could accuse him of being bone idle.

What brought you to Denmark?

I started my job as trade attaché at the British Embassy in 1971, where I was tasked specifically with arranging the ‘British Trade Year in Denmark’, which involved finding and inspiring many British manufacturers as potential exporters. This was a tried format in other markets, for example Sweden, so to fast-track our efforts we adopted, adapted and improved their best practices. Our ‘Buy British’ slogan was ‘Vær Kritisk, køb Britisk’ (which we irreverently translated as ‘Be critical, buy Britical’) using what we called ‘the three Bs’ (bands, bobbies and buses). Guaranteed to attract crowds wherever they performed, the Scottish pipe band was in great demand at shopping centres and town squares all over Denmark. The two Liverpool policemen performed for the crowd and “kept an eye on them Scots”, while three London double-decker buses transported everyone in style and comfort. Getting the buses around Denmark was fun and required careful route planning to avoid obstacles such as low bridges and not least the overhead catenary wires supplying Copenhagen trams with a trifling 25,000 volts.

What did you do after the bright lights and champagne of Trade Year?

Haha, yes, the often floated but sadly erroneous connection with champagne at stereotypical embassy reception drinks, Trade Year was a lot of late nights – not least with a royal visit to challenge us. Also sounds challenging but to sceptical Danish buyers we successfully promoted English sparkling wine from Lamberhurst Vineyard, which at the time the British ambassador to France served at dinner. Due to the excellence of their products, Lamberhurst Vineyard still thrives and offers a 23-year-old brandy as its flagship bottle. Thereafter my commercial focus was to concentrate on helping British exporters sell successfully to the UN, major construction and railway projects, the Danish Police, PET and the Danish Armed Services.

And then your attention switched from guilds to graves?

Hmm, the big inspiration was undoubtedly a desire to volunteer for something worthwhile developed by listening to my parents talk about “their war”. My grandfather’s service in the British Army began when he volunteered for the ‘Tigers’, the Leicestershire Regiment, in August 1915. After training he was sent to France where his first day of action was in the terrible Battle of the Somme, 1 July 1916. He was wounded in that action, but luckily survived the day when so many didn’t. I have his medals and his cap badge always with me when I attend ceremonies.

What about your father?

My father volunteered for the Leicestershire Regiment when war looked inevitable in July 1939. He was sent to Belgium, but then the regiment withdrew to France and managed to reach Dunkirk, where he used his rifle to shoot at dive bombers, moments before a bomb landed in the sand and exploded harmlessly. He burnt his hand picking up a piece of bronze bomb casing, which I still have. Thereafter the Tigers convoyed for Egypt in Montgomery’s 8th Army North Africa campaign. This took him to Mersa Matruh, El Alamein and Sidi Barrani, and then Tobruk in Libya. Tunis was liberated before the Leicesters embarked for Sorrento and the liberation of Rome, before crossing the River Po, the Gothic Line and more action at the lesser known Monte Camino monastery (not to be confused with Monte Cassino!). Deutschlandsberg, Austria was the last destination in early 1946 before demobilisation and home to Leicester that summer. My mother (who was a volunteer fire warden) had seen him just twice on leave in more than six years, which might explain why I was born in September 1947.

How did you get involved with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission?

Starting work at the British Embassy on 1 November 1971, I attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at Bispebjerg Cemetery. I recall that a CWGC headstone was slightly out of line, and the defence attaché at that time suggested I might take a few photos and send him a short report. In turn he would ensure this reached “some people” he knew “who would fix things”. Thereafter, unofficially but with the official blessing of successive British ambassadors, and with the great help of knowledgeable Danish volunteers, I visited and reported on the condition of CWGC graves in Denmark until I retired in 2011 – the year CWGC appointed me as “their man in Denmark”.

It must be quite an emotional experience giving closure to the families?

Absolutely so, although the essential work of the ‘Denmark Team for CWGC’ really is routine visiting and reporting. We regularly visit the 131 sites in Denmark and note the conditions of headstones and site maintenance for CWGC HQ in Maidenhead. But occasionally we come across an intriguing anomaly in the records we consider worth researching. Over the years we have given closure and, I know, genuine comfort to the families of ten previously unidentified airmen, but most recently three Polish officers recruited by SOE and a Royal Navy seaman from the 1916 Battle of Jutland.

What has been your most satisfying identity and closure?

They have all been emotional! I can’t listen to ‘Last Post’ at ceremonies without getting a lump in my throat! The most satisfying identification was definitely that of the British seaman who lost his life at the Battle of Jutland on 31 May 1916. When I visited his grave in Esbjerg in 1972, it was simply engraved: “A British Seaman of the Great War”. Flash-forward 99 years after his death and by happy chance a volunteer friend found the handwritten record. Due to a misspelling he was never identified before burial. Thanks to the power of the internet and 15 months of research, descendants from the UK and Canada participated in a very emotional ceremony with full Royal Navy honours on 31 May 2016, exactly 100 years after his death.

It sounds like you’re very busy.

We have lots to do in Denmark and all year round. There are about 1,160 graves and monuments to inspect, with casualties primarily from the UK but also substantial numbers from Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Then there are casualties from South Africa, Southern Rhodesia, India, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Germany, USA and a lone British Guyana airman – all in CWGC plots, and all brave men from the two World Wars.