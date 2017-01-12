If they don’t like my rules, let them eat cake, says Danish integration minister

The following areas have been tightened up by the government:

Benefits

1 – integration benefits for newcomers

2 – integration benefits – scope

3 – implementation of the principal of earning rights to child support and support for young refugees

4 – cancellation of the right of refugees to include the length of time spent in their land of origin when calculating a Danish state pension

Citizenship

5 – abolition of obtaining citizenship by declaration for young people born and raised in Denmark

6 – a tightening-up of Danish language requirements

7 – a new and more difficult citizenship test

8 – increased requirements for financial self-sufficiency

9 – a longer quarantine period for criminality

10 – stricter regulation of the contents of doctor’s depositions that might be used as the basis for dispensations, including those given by specialists to those with psychiatric conditions

Asylum

11 – the possibility of incarcerating asylum seekers in connection with establishing their identity

12 – the suspension of the right to automatically bring a case before the courts (in cases of mass immigration)

13 – restrictions on the duration of residence permits for people under temporary protection in Denmark

14 – tightening-up of the rules regarding residence permits for people under temporary protection in Denmark because of holidays etc

15 – an increased degree of self-financing for asylum seekers in Denmark

16 – the possibility to search asylum seekers with a view to confiscating assets which can be used to pay for their support

17 – decreasing the financial amount paid to asylum seekers

18 – abolition of the possibility for asylum seekers to be housed in separate and special premises outside the asylum centre

19 – the imposition of an “integrations-potential criterion” when choosing quota refugees

20 – fewer people on daily cash payments for food and increased use of the cafeteria at asylum centres

21 – the rolling back of extraordinary asylum advisories

Deporting denied asylum seekers

22 – a shorter grace period allowed for leaving the country

23 – stricter use of the obligation to register and to stay in centres

24 – increased possibility to incarcerate refused asylum seekers and foreigners illegally in Denmark

25 – electronic entry control systems in emigration centres

26 – abolition of the possibility for families with children who are being deported to be housed in separate and special premises outside the asylum centre

Family reunification

27 – a deferral of the right of family reunification for people under temporary protection

28 – the imposition of fees in the area of family reunification

29 – abolition of state payments for transportation of reunified family members to refugees residing in Denmark

30 – abolition of 2-year period in cases of family reunification with children

Permanent residence

31 – a tightening-up of the requirements on how long a person has to have been in Denmark legally before getting permanent residence

32 – tightening-up of the threshold for barring foreigners who have committed a criminal act from permanent residence

33 – an increased quarantine period for obtaining permanent residence for foreigners who have committed criminal acts

34 – tightening-up of language requirements

35 – tightening-up of employment requirements

36 – imposition of supplementary criteria relevant to integration

37 – requirement for payment of a fee for permanent residence

38 – the abolition of specially lenient permanent residence requirements for refugees

Deportation

39 – Deportation of criminal foreigners unless it can be established with certainty that it is illegal under Denmark’s international obligations

Promulgators of religion

40 – implementation of a public list of banned extremist clerics

41 – implementation of obligatory courses in Danish family law, freedom and democracy for all promulgators of religion

42 – demand that all promulgators of religion sign a declaration that they will obey Danish law

People without residence but who cannot be deported and criminals awaiting deportation

43 – implementation of reporting obligations

44 – sentencing level raised for violations of rules on residence and registration and equivalent sentences imposed for violations of rules on reporting obligations

45 – sentencing level tightened for violations of rules on residence and registration and equivalent sentences for violations of rules on reporting obligations

46 – release from serving sentence for violating rules on residence and registration and violations of rules on reporting obligations with a view to instant deportation

47 – new form of punishment for serving a sentence in prison or a deportation centre using electronic tagging

48 – quarantine on leave from prison on refusal to agree to electronic tagging

49 – special access to keeping people in custody, including the use of electronic tagging

50 – suspension of benefits on violation (earlier only an option)