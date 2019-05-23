If this is the oldest Danish porn, does that make Glenn Ford the earliest fluffer?

A close inspection of a porn film has led to the conclusion that it may well be Denmark’s oldest blue movie. The three-minute silent film – named ‘Trøst’ (comfort) – was shot on 16 mm film, which was mainly in use between the 1920s and the 1950s.

Stiff competition

In the debate as to whether it is absolutely the oldest, expert analysis of ‘Trøst’ was able to find clues within the film.

The evidence suggests it may have taken the mantle from a competing but untitled film – held at the Police Museum – which has been dated to 7 July 1947.

Trust in the mag?

In order to place ‘Trøst’ in the 1940s, a vital piece of evidence was found via the appearance of a magazine in the film.

The copy of ‘Filmjournalen’ was successfully identified as being edition from December 1946 – and so ‘Trøst’ could well be the oldest of the two films.

Furthermore, the image of Glenn Ford – used as inspiration by the female talent – was found to have been ripped directly from the magazine.

Pioneers of porn – it had to be 69

With perfect timing, the open-minded Danes chose to fully legalise porn in 1969.

‘Trøst’ and its competitor are quite rare, as many films made prior to 1969 were lost or deliberately destroyed by virtue of being illegal.

Whilst it cannot be definitively said which film is the oldest, we’re sure the experts have a good time trying to figure it out.