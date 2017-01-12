Illegal trailer parks a growing trend in Denmark  

Denmark is seeing a growing trend in campsites becoming places of permanent residence. Factors such as mortgage default or divorce are forcing a rising number of people into alternative living arrangements such as caravans and trailers. Whilst some of those affected are able to put a positive spin on the situation, further pressure is added by the illegal status of the set-up.



Growing problem

There are approximately 100 campsites in Denmark that are open all year, of which 47 are observed to have people living in them all year round, according to TV2 Nyheder. It was also highlighted that this means the proportion of campsites that fit this description has almost doubled in the last 10 years.

Morality vs legality

Camping regulations stipulate that between November 1 and February 28 it is against the law to have a permanent residence at a campsite – the longest permitted period is 20 days at a time.