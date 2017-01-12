Immigrants and their descendants now the majority in two Danish neighbourhoods

In two neighbourhoods in different parts of the country, immigrants and their descendants now make up the largest share of the population.

Out of the 14,754 citizens living in Brøndby Strand (postcode 2660), 7,254 are of Danish origin, while 7,500 people are either immigrants or their descendants who were born in Denmark. This means that 51 percent of the citizens in Brøndby Strand are not defined as being of Danish origin.