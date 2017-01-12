Immigration Ministry hit by cyber-attack

IT technicians are continuing to work on the Immigration Ministry website, which has been down since Wednesday following a cyber-attack.

The attack comes just days after the immigration minister, Inger Støjberg, posted an image on Facebook showing she used one of the highly contentious Mohammed Cartoon drawings as her background image on her iPad.

The Foreign Ministry website was also attacked yesterday and was also down for a short period of time.

Rekindling the fire?

Yeni Akit, a conservative Islamic media from Turkey, contended that the group Aslan Neferler Tim was behind the attack and that it was in response to Støjberg’s Facebook post.

“The Mohammed drawing with Kurt Westergaard leading the way has helped define Denmark as the free society we are. They show we are a free country where options are broken and you can say what you want and criticise who you want,” Støjberg wrote in her Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

“I have Kurt Westergaard’s famous drawing as my background image on my iPad. I have it there because I love Denmark. I love the foundation of freedom rights that generations before us have laid out and which our lovely country is founded on … Honestly, I think we should be proud of the Mohammed drawings!”

Støjberg’s decision to post the image generated quite some action on her Facebook and the post currently has over 20,000 reactions, over 7,000 comments and nearly 2,000 shares.