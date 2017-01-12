 Immigration Ministry hit by cyber-attack – The Post

Immigration Ministry hit by cyber-attack

Attack comes days after minister Inger Støjberg posts Mohammed Cartoon tribute on Facebook

Down since yesterday (photo: uim.dk)
September 28th, 2017 12:30 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

IT technicians are continuing to work on the Immigration Ministry website, which has been down since Wednesday following a cyber-attack.

The attack comes just days after the immigration minister, Inger Støjberg, posted an image on Facebook showing she used one of the highly contentious Mohammed Cartoon drawings as her background image on her iPad.

The Foreign Ministry website was also attacked yesterday and was also down for a short period of time.

READ MORE: If they don’t like my rules, let them eat cake, says Danish integration minister

Rekindling the fire?
Yeni Akit, a conservative Islamic media from Turkey, contended that the group Aslan Neferler Tim was behind the attack and that it was in response to Støjberg’s Facebook post.

“The Mohammed drawing with Kurt Westergaard leading the way has helped define Denmark as the free society we are. They show we are a free country where options are broken and you can say what you want and criticise who you want,” Støjberg wrote in her Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

“I have Kurt Westergaard’s famous drawing as my background image on my iPad. I have it there because I love Denmark. I love the foundation of freedom rights that generations before us have laid out and which our lovely country is founded on … Honestly, I think we should be proud of the Mohammed drawings!”

Støjberg’s decision to post the image generated quite some action on her Facebook and the post currently has over 20,000 reactions, over 7,000 comments and nearly 2,000 shares.

Related News



Latest News

National
Immigration Ministry hit by cyber-attack
National
Transport News in Brief: Police have distracted motorists in their sights
Local
Bubble trouble: Housing market across Denmark faces dramatic change next week
Activities
Two weeks of CPH PIX featuring children’s composers, Carlsberg and the Chocolate Factory

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved