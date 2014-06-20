The late summer sun and high temperatures – which are expected to peak at 29 degrees Celsius in the Capital Region today – are drawing pale-skinned, sun-deprived Danes and expats to the beaches.

However, they are cautioned to be careful as swimmers who get into trouble will have to wait until next summer for a rescue, as the lifeguards all pretty much went home a fortnight ago.

Out of season

Program head Rene Højer from TrygFonden Coastal Lifesaving told DR Nyheder that no matter what the weather, the high season gets priority when it comes to lifeguards.