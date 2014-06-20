It kind of made sense that Improv Comedy Copenhagen (ICC), which has been actively teaching classes since February 2016 in the Danish capital, didn’t have a permanent home. After all, they could just improvise one: any old park bench will do, right?

But not anymore, as tomorrow night, the American-style improv comedy theatre are officially opening their new theatre at Frederiksholms Kanal 2 in the centre of Copenhagen – the beginnings, they hope, of a new community attracting performers and fans from all over the world.

Big Apple’s finest

Gracing the opening with their presence will be performers from the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (UCBT – see link below) in New York along with US ambassador Rufus Gifford – representing a profession that could surely teach the performers a thing or two about ad-libbing on a daily basis.