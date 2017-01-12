Increasing number of Danish babies see a chiropractor

Over the past decade, the number of infants who see a chiropractor has more than doubled, according to new figures from national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik.

The figures showed that 26 percent of the 61,000 Danish babies born in 2017 saw a chiropractor during their first year of life.

The practice was most popular in west and south Zealand, where 35 percent of new-borns saw a chiropractor before they turned one. In Bornholm, it was the least popular as only 7 percent followed suit. In Copenhagen the figure was around 20 percent.

READ ALSO: Genes determine a baby’s body weight at birth, new research reveals

Popular in Brønderslev

Brønderslev Municipality had the highest percentage (57 percent) of babies who saw a chiropractor in 2017. The least popular municipalities were Samsø, Thisted and Bornholm (4-7 percent).

The majority of parents take their infants to a chiropractor when they are 6-12 weeks old and the average baby who saw a chiropractor last year, had four consultations.

Read more about the findings here (in Danish).