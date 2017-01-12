 Increasing numbers of Danes contracting blood infections – The Post

Increasing numbers of Danes contracting blood infections

More people seem to be catching bacterial infections and, worryingly, many of these cannot be treated with antibiotics

Multi-resistant bacterial infections are putting an increasing strain on the health service (photo: USAF Christopher Stewart)
October 5th, 2018 12:08 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A newly-released Danmap report compiled by Statens Serum Institut and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) reveals that the number of registered cases of bacterial infections of the blood is rising.

Last year, 10,795 cases were reported – an increase of 30 percent since 2009, DR Nyheder reports.

As well as higher numbers of cases, more of them are MRSA multi-resistant bacteria infections. In 2009 there were 722 registered cases of MRSA infections, but in 2017 the number had shot up to 3,579.

Old and infirm
The researchers could not point to any obvious explanation for the general increase, but Brian Kristensen from the Serum Institute pointed out that one reason could be that there are more older people generally.

It is especially the old and infirm who are most likely to contract this type of infection, and it often happens when they are hospitalised.

A greater focus
Regarding MRSA, the increase here is easier to explain, as multi-resistant bacteria have become prevalent in pig populations. In addition, the health service has become much more aware of the problem, so is now identifying more cases.

READ ALSO: Serum Institute: We are nearing the end of the antibiotic era

“There has been a greater focus on MRSA, and we are recommending much more than we used to that people who come from a background in agriculture are checked for infections of animal MRSA,” said Kristensen.

The increasing numbers of serious infections is also putting added pressure on the health service because more antibiotics are needed to treat patients.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Why your next favourite film might only be on a small screen
Activities
Performance review: Gigantic guffaws in the ship’s hull
Business
Business News in Brief: C25 stocks plummet by 3.7 percent
International
Danish researchers upbeat on new antidote to black mamba venom

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved