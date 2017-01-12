Inger Støjberg interested in succeeding Løkke as Venstre leader

Inger Støjberg, the controversial immigration and integration minister, would appear to have thrown her hat into the ring to succeed Lars Løkke Rasmussen as the next leader of Venstre.

She made her comments to Jyllands-Posten ahead of the party’s annual congress on Saturday, but in a one-horse race the current PM romped home at MCH Herning Kongrescenter.

Not PM’s first choice

Rasmussen’s heir apparent is Kristian Jensen, the finance and former foreign minister, and Rasmussen appeared to be dismissive of Støjberg’s suitability, questioning her sturdiness and experience.

“I can’t figure out if she’s the right age or robust enough,” he told DR. “Because it won’t be relevant for many, many years.”

Jensen welcomed Støjberg’s interest.

Testing the waters?

In her interview with J-P on Friday, Støjberg said she wasn’t interested in the idea of being Rasmussen’s deputy, but would not rule out becoming the leader of Venstre one day.

“If you want to be leader of Venstre, you must have the ability, desire and will,” she said.

“And I know myself well enough to say that I’m not one who gets blown off course as soon as there’s a stiff breeze. So I have the will. But regarding the ability and the desire, I’ve not yet decided with myself whether I have that.”

Christine Cordsen, a DR political correspondent, questioned whether she was serious or merely testing the waters.