Insects as a food source is usually something Danish tourists encounter when travelling in Southeast Asia or some other exotic destination. But that could change in the future.

The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, is scheduled to pay a visit to Heimdal Entofarm today to get a look at the potential insects have as a food for humans and animals.

“In other parts of the world, insects are used as fodder for animals and as a food source for humans,” said Larsen.