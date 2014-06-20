Advertise with us Subscribe with us

Insect farms could become the future of Danish agriculture

Creepy crawling food source getting a foothold in Europe

Mealworms look suspiciously similar to Haribo's Labre Larver (photo: Heimdal Entofarm/Haribo) Mealworms look suspiciously similar to Haribo's Labre Larver (photo: Heimdal Entofarm/Haribo)
August 29th, 2016 11:27 am| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Insects as a food source is usually something Danish tourists encounter when travelling in Southeast Asia or some other exotic destination. But that could change in the future.

The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, is scheduled to pay a visit to Heimdal Entofarm today to get a look at the potential insects have as a food for humans and animals.

“In other parts of the world, insects are used as fodder for animals and as a food source for humans,” said Larsen.



“There isn’t a tradition for it in Europe, but there is a lack of protein in fodder and insects can be a solution. Insects reproduce quickly and have modest demands, and there is a massive untapped business potential in producing them. So I’m following the development with great interest.”

READ MORE: Danish company wants to put ‘insect snacks’ in your local grocery

Huge climate benefits
Insect farms are prevalent in many developing nations, such as Thailand, but it’s a relatively new phenomenon in Europe – although are insects already being farmed for food in certain countries, including the Netherlands.

One of the benefits of insect farming is the very limited environmental footprint it leaves compared to cattle and pig farming – in terms of C02, ammonia and methane emissions.

Heimdal Entofarm was established earlier this year with the purpose of producing insects as an animal fodder and human food source.

Related Posts


Latest News

Mealworms look suspiciously similar to Haribo's Labre Larver (photo: Heimdal Entofarm/Haribo)
Insect farms could become the future of Danish agriculture
The clinic in Uppsala will soon be welcoming Danish patients (photo: News Øresund)
Danish particle therapy cancer patients to be treated in Sweden instead of the US
At least she had the good sense to cover up (photo: Pixabay)
Danish youngsters increasingly sending each other nude photos
Jammerbugt Municipality facing asylum centre closures (photo: Jammerbugt Asylafdeling)
Asylum centres closing as arrival numbers fall
Should be a good week for a beach break, kids (photo: Thyboe)
Sunny weather on the way to Denmark this week
Nets is going ahead with an autumn IPO (photo: Lotus Head)
Danish electronic payments company Nets going public

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved