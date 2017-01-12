 Internal documents show government plans to reduce benefits for immigrants – The Post

Internal documents show government plans to reduce benefits for immigrants

The Danish government is planning to reduce benefits for immigrant families by up to 2,000 kroner per month

Immigrant families might have to adjust to lower benefit payments (photo: Yintan)
October 19th, 2018 2:58 pm| by Laura Geigenberger
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Documents from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration indicate that the government is currently considering negotiations with Dansk Folkeparti in order to reduce benefits for immigrant families, reports DR Nyheder.

Up to 2,000 kroner less per month
The proposal foresees benefits reductions of 2,000 kroner per month for single-parents and 1,000 kroner for parents who are couples.

READ ALSO: Immigrants risk pension poverty, report says

At present, the monthly allowance for single-parents amounts to approximately 12,000 kroner and 10,000 kroner for couples respectively.

Saving millions
Peter Skaarup from Dansk Folkeparti has welcomed the proposed reduction, as less financial support could put more pressure on immigrants to find a job.

Furthermore, according to a calculation made in the documents, a benefits reduction of 2,000 kroner per household could save the government up to 65 million kroner in 2020.

Maybe unconstitutional
Last week Information published a survey by the Institute of Human Rights. The study concluded that the current amount paid as integration benefits is hardly enough to cover a family’s requirements for food, medicine and housing – a fact the institute considers a breach of the Danish constitution.

Related News



Latest News

National
New study reveals Danes are ignorant when it comes to osteoporosis
National
Internal documents show government plans to reduce benefits for immigrants
National
New information indicates 2015 Copenhagen terrorist attacks were pre-planned
Business
New legal requirements drastically impact foreign exchange companies

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved