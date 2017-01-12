Copenhagen library hosting children’s event for internationals

If you are an international family with children, you can join a free Family Club event held in the children’s section of Østerbro Library on Sunday, November 5 from 11:00-12:00.

The ‘Storytime at Østerbro Library: I Am New Here’ event includes volunteers reading excerpts from books focusing on the theme of what it is like to be the new boy or girl in a new place. Afterwards, there will be an arts and crafts session.

Catering to foreigners

Østerbro Library, which recently became the first library in Denmark to offer foreign language publications for children, is situated at Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 19, Copenhagen Ø – just across the road from the US embassy.

Read more about the event, organised by the Culture Østerbro Network, on Facebook.