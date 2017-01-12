 Copenhagen library hosting children’s event for internationals – The Post

Copenhagen library hosting children’s event for internationals

Come feel at home at the ‘Storytime at Østerbro Library: I Am New Here’ event

A nice opportunity to take the kids to hear a story they can relate to (photo: facebook/Østerbro Library)
October 27th, 2017 9:38 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

If you are an international family with children, you can join a free Family Club event held in the children’s section of Østerbro Library on Sunday, November 5 from 11:00-12:00.

The ‘Storytime at Østerbro Library: I Am New Here’ event includes volunteers reading excerpts from books focusing on the theme of what it is like to be the new boy or girl in a new place. Afterwards, there will be an arts and crafts session.

READ MORE: Copenhagen library first to offer foreign language publications for children

Catering to foreigners
Østerbro Library, which recently became the first library in Denmark to offer foreign language publications for children, is situated at Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 19, Copenhagen Ø – just across the road from the US embassy.

Read more about the event, organised by the Culture Østerbro Network, on Facebook.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark signs offshore wind energy deal with the US
Activities
Copenhagen library hosting children’s event for internationals
National
Danish companies gearing up for cannabis farming
Community
About Town: The prince, the professor, the politicos and the pyre

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved