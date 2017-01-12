 International experts: Danish research and innovation lacks strategic direction – The Post

International experts: Danish research and innovation lacks strategic direction

Report reveals ten steps Denmark can take to improve promising R&I sector

The clogs of the R&I machine can work better with a little elbow grease (photo: PSF Denmark)
November 18th, 2019 2:04 pm| by Christian W

A group of independent international experts have scrutinised the Danish research and innovation system and found that while the Danish R&I sector has immense potential, its overall strategy has been found wanting in direction.

The report (here in English) underlined that Denmark needs to significantly improve in regards to generating specific commercially-viable results.

“A central observation that has emerged in this review is that Denmark has no clearly defined articulation of what it aims to achieve as an innovation leader. In short, there is no holistic innovation strategy,” the report noted.

“What they all lack is an overarching vision across the whole of government that clearly spells out what Denmark wants to achieve within the global innovation landscape, and how it intends to get there.”

READ ALSO: Holy cow! Denmark close to tackling huge climate problem

We hear you!
The government has picked up the message and has pledged that plans are afoot to set a new, ambitious course for Danish research and innovation. A primary component for the new course will be contributing to the green transition.

“R&I are essential for us to uncover solutions to the challenges facing our society. We have just set aside 1.5 billion kroner for green R&I,” said the education and research minister, Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen.

“Now I will spearhead the work towards seeing how the R&I system can be adjusted to best influence the green transition. The report conveys that we have potential for innovation that we are not fully utilising today. We can do better.”

The report listed ten steps Denmark can take to improve its R&I situation (see below).

Related News



Latest News

International
International Round-Up: Faroe Islands to defy Danish PM’s wishes regarding Jerusalem
News
International experts: Danish research and innovation lacks strategic direction
International
High-speed train to offer closer Copenhagen link to Stockholm and Hamburg
National
Danish politician’s sister among victims in double-murder case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved