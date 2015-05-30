International News in Brief: Denmark unlikely to copy Sweden and ban kids from using solariums

Sweden has banned children from using solariums, but it is believed similar legislation won’t be adopted in Denmark.

From September 1, it will be forbidden for under-18s to use artificial tanning – partly introduced to curb a surge in cases of skin cancer.

Using a solarium before the age of 35 increases the risk by 60 percent, according to a study by Kræftens Bekæmpelse.

Denmark unlikely to follow suit

In 2014, there was momentum for a similar law in Denmark, but then fewer people started using solariums in general.

The political will is accordingly weak. For example, Flemming Møller Mortensen, the Socialdemokratiet spokesperson for health issues, said issues such as smoking were of a much higher concern.

There are currently 773 solariums in Denmark.

Denmark makes another contribution to fighting Ebola

Denmark has made a 10 million kroner contribution to the World Health Organization’s crisis fund to slow down the spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is currently fighting to contain its tenth outbreak of the disease in recent times. The donation follows another 10 million kroner given by Denmark in March.

Danish deployment to NATO operation in Iraq confirmed

The government has confirmed that Denmark will be sending 22 IT and communications specialists from the Armed Forces to Iraq to help build NATO’s communications infrastructure in the country. The commitment follows the agreement at the NATO Summit in July to establish a NATO mission to complement and support the training of Iraqi security forces by the International Coalition. The Danish specialists, who will initially be in Iraq for four months, will contribute to the establishment of communications lines between NATO’s future facilities in Iraq and NATO’s headquarters in Europe.

Application to construct pipeline north of Bornholm confirmed

The Energistyrelsen energy agency has confirmed it has received an application from the Nord Stream 2 company for permission to construct transit pipelines in Danish waters. The plan, which was submitted on August 10, outlines an alternative route north of Bornholm. Last year, Parliament passed a law that would enable the government to say no to a pipeline south of Bornholm for security reasons, but the waters north of the islands are not Danish territorial waters and according to international laws Denmark would be obliged to grant permission.

Not long until ‘The Ambassador’ stands for election

The clock is ticking towards Rufus Gifford’s bid to be elected to Congress in Massachusetts’s third district on September 4 and the media is revving its engines in anticipation – or at least the Danish press is. DR has released a juggernaut of a story on his campaign. Gifford has nine opponents in his bid to get elected

Wozniacki is world’s second highest-earning female athlete

Caroline Wozniacki is the second highest-earning female athlete in the world, according to a Forbes list dominated by tennis players, which is topped by Serena Williams. Wozniacki earned 13 million dollars – 6 million in prize money and 7 million in endorsements.