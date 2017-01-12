International News in Brief: Even Theresa knows about our Tove, the honorary Scot

The Scottish National Party, the dominant political party in the country, has come out in support of Tove Macdonald, an 87-year-old Dane who has lived in the UK for 57 years, raising her specific case to British PM Theresa May.

According to new legislation related to Brexit, all EU nationals living in the UK are required to register by June 2021, but Macdonald fears her lack of IT capability might restrict her from doing so.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon mentioned her in a tweet, telling her: “Tove – this is your home, Scotland wants you here.”

Liberators today, lemmings tomorrow

Macdonald’s dismay that “This is my home” and “I feel more Scottish than Danish”, which she voiced to STV, has struck a chord with the SNP, a party united in its opposition against Brexit, and also the Scottish public, who mostly voted against it.

Macdonald grew up in Copenhagen during the Occupation and “always looked up to [amazing] Britain”, the city’s liberators in 1945.

“I’m afraid it isn’t quite the same now,” she concludes today.

Denmark undecided over pipeline: Option A, B or C?

The foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, met his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Wednesday to discuss a number of EU-related issues, including Denmark’s decision over whether to approve Russia’s request to place its Baltic Sea pipeline in Danish waters. After the meeting Maas confirmed that Denmark is still considering its position, telling media that Russian aggression towards Ukraine is “definitely not working in the interest of Denmark in general”. The government is still looking at an application submitted by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, and there are two routes under consideration: north and south of Bornholm. Option C is a veto.

Top staffing market makes Denmark attractive to expanding companies

Denmark has the third best staff recruitment network, according to a study of 60 countries carried out by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global consultancy offering staffing and workforce solutions. Ireland topped the rankings, followed by Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Malaysia. SIA praised all five for having strong growth prospects and being attractive to companies wishing to expand internationally and recruit the necessary staff.

Danish politicians’ websites at risk, but not as bad as most

Some 41.3 percent of Danish politicians’ websites are not secure, according to a study by Comparitech, but this actually ranks the country as the fifth best of the 37 mostly developed countries assessed. On average, 60.75 percent of the 7,500 politicians’ personal websites assessed in the study lack basic HTTPS encryption. The worst offenders were South Korea (92.31), Poland, Hungary, Canada and Malta, while the top four were the US (26.22), UK, Germany and Austria.

The ‘Japanese ‘H&M’ is moving in at Strøget

The Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo has confirmed it will be opening its first store in Denmark on Strøget, the main walking street in Copenhagen, on April 5. The 1,400 sqm premises is located at Vimmelskaftet 38, which is close to Jorcks Passage. Uniqlo is sometimes referred to as the ‘Japanese ‘H&M’, so it should fit in well. “We see many similarities between our Japanese heritage and the Danish lifestyle,” said Uniqlo.

Danish soldier dies in training accident in the US

A Danish soldier has died in the United States whilst undergoing parachute training. Something went wrong during a training jump, confirmed Danish Defence. The man’s relatives have been informed, but no other details have been released.