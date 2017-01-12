International Round-Up: Denmark eyes air force presence in Greenland as Russia expands in Arctic

With Russia stepping up its military expansion in the Arctic, the defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, has stated that Denmark may need to establish some form of air defence in Greenland.

With Russia setting up more air force bases up north, its planes will be in a position to enter Greenland’s airspace unhindered.

“We can’t tolerate breaches of air space in Danish territory. We must protect our sovereignty from Russian aggression, as we do over Denmark and the Baltic Sea. We must act in the same way in Greenland,” Frederiksen told Berlingske newspaper.

An iceberg too far?

Russia is reportedly planning to deploy fuelling aircraft and fighters on the island of Nagurskoye, which is situated east of Svalbard and about 1,000 km from Greenland.

According to the Danish defence intelligence agency, Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste (FE), the Russians feel threatened by US plans to invest significantly in airports in Greenland.

However, a Danish Air Force presence in Greenland is far from a simple proposition. Aside from not having the required aircraft, Danish Defence doesn’t have the necessary operations or communications capability.

Since 2013, Danish F-16 fighters have been scrambled 184 times to intercept Russian aircraft approaching or entering Danish airspace without authorisation.

Danish business wary in Iran

The decision of the US to levy sanctions against Iran due to ongoing nuclear disagreements has sent ripples down to Danish business interests looking to operate in the Middle Eastern country. The sanctions have led to an exodus of international companies, including firms from Denmark. Vestas and FLSmidth had plans to set up shop in Iran following the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, but those plans have been shelved because of the sanctions. One expert suggests that medicinal producers are about the only firms able to continue exporting to Iran at the moment.

Man arrested in Denmark following possible anti-Semitism attack in Sweden

A man suspected of stabbing a Jewish woman in her 60s in Helsingborg has been arrested in Denmark, according to local Swedish media. The woman, who is the wife of the leader of the Swedish coastal town’s Jewish community, is in a critical condition after being stabbed nine times. The suspect, who is a Muslim man known to the authorities, will be taken back to Sweden where the police suspect the motive was anti-Semitism.

SAS to codeshare with airBaltic

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has revealed that it has entered into a codeshare agreement with Latvian airline airBaltic. Codesharing involves a commercial arrangement between two airlines, whereby one sells seats on a flight operated by the other. The deal will involve SAS placing its flight code SK on direct flights from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo airports and vice versa, while airBaltic will put its code BT on flights connecting Riga with Ålesund, Bergen, Stavanger, Tromsø and Trondheim via gateways like Oslo and Copenhagen.

Denmark a transit country for UK-bound Albanians

Danish EU politicians are looking into toughening up EU visa legislation following the news that Denmark has become a transit country for Albanians illegally attempting to reach the UK. Albania is not currently in the EU, but it has an agreement that allows its citizens to remain in one or several EU countries for 90 days over a 180-day period without a visa. DR recently uncovered that Esbjerg Harbour has seen an uptick in Albanians illegally entering the harbour area and hiding on trucks to get on the ferry to the UK. In the first three months of the year, 54 Albanians were caught trying to stow away.

Danes want Macolin Convention follow-up

The Danish contingency in the EU has urged fellow member states to step up its efforts regarding the Macolin Convention – the convention on the manipulation of sports competitions. The Danes are unhappy that unanimity has yet to be reached in order for the EU to adopt the convention. To this end, Denmark has called for member states to take a more active role in the follow-up committee, which is scheduled to convene after the Macolin Convention comes into effect on September 1. So far, 38 countries have signed the convention, with five going on to ratify it.

Danish brewery enjoying Liverpool success

For Danish brewery Hvide Sande Bryghus, Liverpool’s cracking season has made a significant impact on its bottom line. Since beginning to selling its Captain Fantastic (Steven Gerrard) and King Kenny (Kenny Dalglish) beers on Liverpool’s official Danish fan club site, it hasn’t been able to keep up with demand. The two beers are now being sold at pubs in Copenhagen and two new ode-to-Liverpool beers will be hitting the shelves at the end of May – hailing Danish LFC legends Jan Mølby and Daniel Agger. That’s just in time for the Champions League final on June 1.

Former Danish soldier shot dead in New Orleans

A former Danish soldier has been shot dead in the US city of New Orleans. His wife and two children were informed of his death on Monday – three days after he was reported missing. The man was apparently in the US to take a road trip on his motorbike.

Viagra and valium found in dead Danes’s possession in Cambodia

A 33-year-old Danish man died in Cambodia last week after arriving in the country on March 12. Paramedics at the scene concluded that he suffered a heart attack. Viagra and valium were found in his possession.