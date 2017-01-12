International Round-up: Expert claims Nigerian-based husband’s DNA suggests there was a struggle with dead wife

The trial of Peter Neilsen, a Danish man accused of killing his Nigerian wife and daughter in April 2018, continues in Lagos.

DNA found on both victims

His DNA has been found on the nightwear of his dead wife, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, a popular singer better known as Alizee, according to a forensic scientist who testified at Lagos State High Court.

Dr Richard Somiari also confirmed to the court that Nielsen’s DNA was found on his daughter Petra’s pajamas.

Indication of a struggle

The pair were killed on 5 April 2018, and Somiari told the court the samples are “indication of a struggle”.

The case has been adjourned until July 3.

Two children with Danish background extracted from Syria

Two children with Danish backgrounds have been extracted from refugee camps in northern Syria where former Islamic State warriors and their children are detained. The two orphans, who also have a French background, were among a group evacuated to France three days ago in an operation in which the Danish and French authorities worked in close co-operation. According to French media, hearings will be held to assess if relatives can take care of the children. There are a further 13 Danish children and women registered as Danish being held in the refugee camps in northeastern Syria.

New Zealand police identify dead Danish hunter

New Zealand police have identified the Danish hunter discovered dead in the Karangarua Valley. The 21-year-old hunter has been identified as Jonas Legaard Sørensen. He was last seen by a group of hunters on June 6. He was found dead in a dangerous part of the Westland National Park.

Hydrogen fuel tank stations closed in Denmark after explosion near Oslo

Denmark has decided to close all eight of its hydrogen tank stations following an explosion in Norway at a station in the town of Sandvika about 10 km outside of Oslo. The explosion caused a considerable amount of damage and two people were taken to A & E. A further 10 stations were closed in Norway.

Win a trip to Denmark as a ‘Happiness Hunter’ for IKEA

IKEA Denmark is hosting a global competition in search of a ‘Happiness hunter’. The winner will be sent on a two-week trip to Copenhagen to see what it is like living in one of the happiest nations in the world. The winner, who will receive an average Danish salary, will help IKEA understand if happiness arises from the Danes’ authentic life at home. The winners, whose fortnight will be documented by a camera crew, will be expected to receive home visits, go on guided tours, and attend talks and dinners. The deadline to apply is July 1, the winner will be announced in August, and the trip will take place in September.