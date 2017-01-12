 International Round-Up: Faroe Islands to defy Danish PM’s wishes regarding Jerusalem – The Post

International Round-Up: Faroe Islands to defy Danish PM’s wishes regarding Jerusalem

The cross actually means something on its flag (photo: IceKarma/Jeffrey Connell)
November 18th, 2019 5:43 pm| by Roselyne Min

Only the United States and Guatemala have located their Israel-based embassies in Jerusalem, but soon you will be able to add a third ‘country’ to that list, as the Faroe Islands has confirmed it intends  to follow suit by basing its own representation there.

Choosing Jerusalem would be going against ‘the European line’ and the wishes of PM Mette Frederiksen, even though she said this summer that she was keen for both the Faroes and Greenland to have more elbow room regarding their foreign policy.

Religiously motivated?
The Faroes are a fairly religious community, and decision-maker Jenis av Rana, the leader of the Christian-democratic Centre Party who Danish media have been describing as the islands’ foreign minister, has told Politiken the representation will open in September or October next year.

He explained that the decision is because “the Faroe Islands love Israel”.

Princess Mary visiting Indonesia to address the importance of women rights
Princess Mary and Rasmus Prehn, the minister for development co-operation, are visiting Indonesia from December 2-5 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Indonesia. UNFPA executive director, Natalia Kanem, will be accompanied by the princess to address women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, while Prehn will focus on green change in Indonesia. The crown princess and the minister will hold an event to celebrate the diplomatic relations anniversary, where they will introduce a sample of Nordic food and culture at a Buddhist temple, Borobudur.

Denmark to stop giving foreign fighters consular assistance abroad
The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, has proposed a new bill that deprives Danish foreign fighters of the right to get assistance from Danish embassies and consulates abroad. The fighters, for example, might request a visit from the consular authorities to the prison where they are being held. If the bill passes, it will be impossible to travel to conflict areas, such as Iraq or northeastern Syria, to fight for Islamic State and to get subsequent help from the Danish authorities. This will require a legislative change and majority support in the Danish Parliament. A report from the non-profit Soufan Center estimates that around 5,000 EU national foreign fighters joined the IS ranks between 2014 and 2017, of which 145 were Danish nationals.

Tax scandal: Shah to being prosecuted in Denmark
Following a deal struck by Danish and British authorities regarding the share scam that resulted in the Danish exchequer being swindled out of a mind-boggling 12.7 billion kroner between 2012 and 2015, one of the main perpetrators, Sanjay Shah, can now be prosecuted in Denmark. According to DR, an upcoming trial could take place at a court either in Copenhagen, Glostrup or Lyngby. However, Shah is currently based in Dubai, from where he will first need to be extradited.

