International Round-Up: Faroes’ new green solution to pump water out of mountains

Denmark and the Faroe Islands share an ambitious goal to generate 100 percent of their energy from green sources by 2030, and it would appear the island group is a step closer to the target following the announcement of its new ‘pump to storage’ system in the town of Vestmanna.

One of the major downfalls of using green sources is the inability to store the excess energy, but the new system remedies the problem by pumping water from the mountain to another dam, thus using the extra energy from wind turbines to produce hydroelectric energy.

Despite the hefty 30 percent energy loss in the process, the system is a major step towards lowering the high oil dependency of the Faroese fishing industry.

Energy is greener on the other side

Unlike Denmark, which is connected to the European Electric grid, the Faroe Islands are isolated in the event of an electricity failure – if the wind fails, so will the island’s electricity. The new system, however, will work to establish the necessary back-up.

PM Mette Frederiksen is visiting Vestmanna today to see first-hand the ‘pump to storage’ system, which will play an active role as both Denmark and the Faroe Islands continue to address climate concerns.

Bidding is currently ongoing for the conversion project – a tender that will be decided by the Danish government.

DK opens new office in Somalia

Jeppe Kofod’s first tour of east Africa continues and with it the foreign minister’s mission to strengthen African-Danish relations as a new office in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, is introduced. With a growing population and developing middle class, demand is growing in Africa, as well as Denmark’s resolve to stay committed to aid, the fight against violent extremism, controlling refugee and migrant flows, and tackling cross-border crime.

Defence wants more Greenlanders in uniform

Greenlanders interested in joining the military often have to self-fund their flights to Denmark to be tested and conscripted. A new recruitment drive, therefore, hopes to increase the accessibility of military service tests for Greenlanders, who in the years to come could provide useful knowledge of the local language and area, as foreign powers potentially encroach on the island.

UN unanimously agrees to DK torture proposal

On Tuesday, Denmark received support from all 193 states in the UN for its resolution to confirm and strengthen the ban of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatments or punishments. Over 30 years after the initial treaty prohibiting torture was put into action, Denmark remains a leading member in the fight to gain global support for the initiative.